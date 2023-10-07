Guilty Verdict In South County Murder Trial

A South County man has been found guilty of first-degree murder, after a jury trial that ended last week. The crime happened almost exactly three years ago. 63-year-old Michael Stine was one of several men living at a home on Garden Bar Road, including the victim, 48-year-old Shelby Comeaux, who was stabbed to death. And Nevada County District Attorney Jesse Wilson says Comeaux actually helped solve the crime, by recording the fatal encounter…

The other roommate also witnessed the stabbing, according to the Sheriff’s Department. Wilson says although, by law, prosecutors don’t need to find a motive, there’s usually one that’s readily apparent. But he says no specific spark was obvious in this case…

There was also a legal cannabis grow at the property, but there was no known link to the incident. Stine faces a sentence of 25 years to life. A hearing is scheduled for December first.