Gun Forum in Nevada City Tonight

Working together to increase public safety without vioalting citizen’s rights to own guns, is the focus of a forum tonight in Nevada City. The Foothill Arts Resources and Media group, or FARM, is putting on ‘Guns: A Community Dialogue’. Community Activitist Patricia Smith says the event is about bringing people together with diverse points of view.*

Listen to Patricia Smith 1

The event will be moderated by Superior Court Judge Tom Anderson and features a panel of local experts including Amanda Wilcox, who lost a daughter to gun violence, and nationally recognized safety expert Carla Holtzclaw. The panel also includes a local high school student, a gun shop owner, and several others…

Listen to Patricia Smith 2

It’s from 6 to 8:30 tonight at the Nevada City City Hall.