Gun Threats And Shots Result In Arrest

An arrest after a shots fired incident in Nevada County Monday afternoon. It was reported at a home on Sontag Road near You Bet Road. Sheriff’s Department Administrative Analyst Leslie Williams says a woman had called, stating her brother, 56-year-old Brett Hill, had threatened the family with a firearm and was shooting it outside…

Sheriff’s deputies, the department’s mobile crisis team, and CHP officers responded, along with a CHP helicopter. Williams says the helicopter crew was able to locate Hill near an adjacent structure on the property. Hill was soon after seen advancing toward deputies with a shovel…

After being treated at the hospital, Hill was booked on charges of making criminal threats, brandishing a weapon, negligent discharge of a firearm, and resisting arrest. Three firearms were found inside the home. Williams says Hill’s bail was also enhanced to 100-thousand dollars and a gun violence restraining order was granted as well.