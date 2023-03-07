< Back to All News

Gun Threats And Shots Result In Arrest

Posted: Mar. 7, 2023 12:29 PM PST

An arrest after a shots fired incident in Nevada County Monday afternoon. It was reported at a home on Sontag Road near You Bet Road. Sheriff’s Department Administrative Analyst Leslie Williams says a woman had called, stating her brother, 56-year-old Brett Hill, had threatened the family with a firearm and was shooting it outside…

Sheriff’s deputies, the department’s mobile crisis team, and CHP officers responded, along with a CHP helicopter. Williams says the helicopter crew was able to locate Hill near an adjacent structure on the property. Hill was soon after seen advancing toward deputies with a shovel…

After being treated at the hospital, Hill was booked on charges of making criminal threats, brandishing a weapon, negligent discharge of a firearm, and resisting arrest. Three firearms were found inside the home. Williams says Hill’s bail was also enhanced to 100-thousand dollars and a gun violence restraining order was granted as well.

