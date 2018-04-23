< Back to All News

Guns Discussion and School Safety

Posted: Apr. 23, 2018 6:20 AM PDT

School safety was one of the focus points of the discussion about guns hosted by The Foothill Arts Resources and Media group-FARM. One hundred community members attended Guns: A Community Dialogue which featured six panelists with as many viewpoints about guns and their place in the community.
Moderator, Superior Court Judge Tom Anderson, asked the group whether allowing teachers to carry guns would increase school safety. California law does not allow teachers to carry guns. The panel was not short on opinions. Community member, George Rebane , supports allowing  teachers to carry guns.

Listen to George Rebane

Gun shop and shooting range owner, Jerod Johnson, pointed to a state that allows teachers to carry guns.

Listen to Jerod Johnson

Local Gun Law advocate Amanda Wilcox is opposed.

Listen to Amanda Wilcox

And student panelist Morgan Margulies pointed out recent negative experiences with guns on a campus.

Listen to Morgan Margulies

The discussion also included nationally recognized school safety expert Carol Holzclaw, and former Department of Justice Police Officer Training Expert Michael Gomez. The second half of the discussion focused on community gun related issues.

