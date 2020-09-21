< Back to All News

GV Air Attack Helps Fight North Complex

Posted: Sep. 21, 2020 12:54 AM PDT

Expect to hear more Grass Valley Air Attack Base flights over Nevada County this week, but, again, not likely for any local wildfire activity. Battalion Chief Dave Krussow says they’ve mostly been focusing on the North Complex Fire and you’ve heard them more because the weather has been clear longer…

The North Complex exploded from gusty north winds on Labor Day. It’s destroyed numerous homes in parts of Yuba and Butte Counties, including the small town of Berry Creek. And at over 280-thousand acres, Krussow says it’s posed enormously complex terrain challenges…

And although the Grass Valley Air Attack Base has had good access, thanks to some geographical advantages from where the Nevada County Airport is located, Krussow says last week’s thick smoke actually help slow the spread of the blaze, serving as kind of a shade tent. It’s now about half-contained.

