GV and NC Approve Budgets

Nevada City and Grass Valley have secure financial plans for the 2019-20 fiscal year which begins July 1st. Tuesday evening City Finance Manager Andy Heath presented the final draft of the Grass Valley budget which features a number of full time public safety employees thanks to Measure E.

Wednesday evening, City Manager Catrina Olson said Nevada City’s budget shows a small increase in the general fund, primariy for three reasons.

City staff is concerned about escalating costs for water and wastewater treatment facilities and infrastructure.

Both cities unanimously passed the proposed budgets.

The Nevada County Board of Supervisors approved their annual budget earlier this month.