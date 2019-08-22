< Back to All News

GV Annexations Clear Planning Commission

Posted: Aug. 22, 2019 12:09 AM PDT

Grass Valley is continuing to grow as it prepares to annex two properties into the city limits. One of the properties the City Planning Commission voted to annex includes approximately 49 acres at Scotten and Lyman Gilmore Schools. However, in order to annex the schools, they first had to be added to the Sphere of Influence.

Listen to Tom Last

When asked why it took so long to bring in the schools. Community Developement Director Tom Last says schools do not generate revenue.

Listen to Tom Last

The city and Grass Valley School District have already begun a partnership to improve the athletic fields and playgropunds at both Gilmore and Scotten. Last says the annexation will not provide any economic benefit, but the increased availablity of recreation opportunities is a huge community benefit.
The planning commission also approved the annexation of a small piece of property adjacent to the new River Bank property on Brunswick Road and Town Talk Road.

