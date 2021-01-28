GV Approves Traffic Changes, But Not All Residents Happy

Two traffic changes at the intersection of West Main Street and Church Street in Grass Valley approved by the Grass Valley City Council Tuesday evening. However, not all residents are happy about the change. Assistant City Engineer, Bjorn Jones, presented the proposed changes that include adding a 4 way stop sign at the intersection to control traffic and improve pedestrian safety. Nobody spoke against that additional control. However, the change of direction on the one way section of North Church Street between the Holbrooke Hotel and Tofanelli’s Restaurant did draw quite a bit of attention. Currently the direction is from Richardson Street towards Main Street but it is a narrow alley paired with poor visibility at the intersection of Main Street. Jones says the business support the direction change for safety and convenience reasons, but a group of residents do not.

Listen to Bjorn Jones

The major concern was the lack of egress or a way out of the neighborhood in case of an emergency. Jones says an alternative route is available.

Listen to Bjorn Jones

Discussion about changing the direction of North School Street, the next street above Church Street, to one way from Richardson to Main Street took place and it was decided additional studies need to occur to justify an additional change.