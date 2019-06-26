Grass Valley City Council is allocating funds to support local community-based organizations as part of the 2019-20 budget cycle.
Multiple community groups request funding each year and this year five applicants requested a total of 50,000 dollars. However, the city only allocated $35,000 in the budget to cover community grants.
Paul Haas reports….
GV Awards Community Group Funding Requests
