GV Awards Community Group Funding Requests

Posted: Jun. 26, 2019 12:12 AM PDT

Grass Valley City Council is allocating funds to support local community-based organizations as part of the 2019-20 budget cycle.
Multiple community groups request funding each year and this year five applicants requested a total of 50,000 dollars. However, the city only allocated $35,000 in the budget to cover community grants.
