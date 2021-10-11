< Back to All News

GV Brewfest a Blast

Posted: Oct. 11, 2021 6:22 AM PDT

 

The first ever Grass Valley Downtown Brewfest was huge success Saturday afternoon. Hundreds of people out enjoying a variety of beverages on a perfect fall day.

 

Attendees enjoying different styles of of beverages from beers and ciders to mead and kombucha. Some local and some from coming from out of the area.

 

Everybody also enjoying the chance to visit with people that haven’t seen in a while. The owner of the Roost Restaurant and the eatery at Jernigan’s Pub was out about.

 

Though many people may have preferred one beverage over another, some were open for the new tastes as well.

 

The successful event is likely to return next year and years to come as the Mill Street Promenade continues to morph in appearance and functionality.

