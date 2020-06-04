GV Budget Anticipates COVID-related Shortfalls

As business in Nevada County continue to struggle during COVID-19 restrictions, cities and counties are also struggling to pay the bills. Grass Valley Director of Finance, Andy Heath, says Grass Valley is balancing the loss of revenue with hiring freezes and limits on new public works projects. By not filling one current position and freezing another eleven, the city will see a major savings. However, the loss of sales tax is significant for both the General Fund and Measure E Fund.

Heath was also pointed out losses in Transient Occupancy Tax, new business licenses, and parks fees.

Heath shared that many projects for 2020 were partially funded using carryover funds from previous years, and the proposed 2021 budget is close to being balanced, but losing a million dollars in revenue is significant.