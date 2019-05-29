GV Budget Moves to Next Step

Grass Valley will end the fiscal year in good financial shape and is looking forward to 2019-20. The City Council is in the process of setting the budget for next year. Tuesday evening Finance Director, Andy Heath, presented a preliminary budget as the next step in the process. Key elements include the General Fund, and Measure E Funds.

The General Fund Preliminary Budget reflects higher expenditures than revenues primarily due to recommended expenditures for one-time funding allocations including the Wolf Creek Trail Paving Project and contributions to an aerial survey update of the city.

One-time expenses also include money for community groups and unplanned expenses.

The 2019-20 Measure E Fund Budget, which is funded by a 1 percent sales tax and is for public safety, road improvements, and parks and recreation is set at just under 6 million dollars. Heath says approximately 2.3 million dollars funds eleven full time police and nine full time fire personnel.

There is also money for road maintainence and parks projects.

The council agrees that Measure E funds are being put to good use.

A final budget meeting and public hearing is set for June 25th.