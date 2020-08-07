< Back to All News

GV Cafe Vandalized

Posted: Aug. 7, 2020 3:53 PM PDT

A Grass Valley restaurant is the victim of vandalism Thursday evening with messages against the owner and against the US President. Owner Robin Buckman says The Old Town Cafe ‘s front windows were painted with the disturbing messages…. a derogatory statement against the President and a hate messgae accusing the restaurant owner of being racist and sexist, as well as calling him a derogatory name.
Buckman says the graffiti was easy enough to clean up becasue it was painted on glass, but he wants the public to be aware that these types of behaviors have crept into our community.

Listen to Robin Buckman

Buckman is bothered more by the aggressive behavioral change in the community, than the hate messages directed towards him.

Listen to Robin Buckman

The incident was reported to the police and it is under investigation.
The Old Town Cafe has been in the news recently for not following statewide mandates to eliminate indoor dining.

