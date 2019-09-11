< Back to All News

GV Captain to Attend FBI Academy

Posted: Sep. 11, 2019 12:02 AM PDT

One of Grass Valley’s top law enforcement leaders has earned a trip to the FBI National Academy program this Fall. Police Captain Steve Johnson, will be attending a 10-week program-which provides coursework including intelligence theory, terrorism and terrorist mindsets, management science, law, and behavioral science. Johnson says the coursework is academically rigorous.

Listen to Steve Johnson

Chief Alex Gammelgard says participation is by invitation only, through a nomination process. Approximately 220 officers take undergraduate and/or graduate courses at the FBI campus in Quantico, Virginia.

Listen to Alex Gammelgard

Because it is a 10-plus week comittment, Captain Johnson thanked the city for their support.

Listen to Steve Johnson

The program is fully funded by the FBI including travel, lodging, and program expenses.

