GV Chamber Now Managing Downtown Association

Posted: Jan. 26, 2022 12:27 AM PST

A management realignment is now in effect for two longtime Grass Valley promotional organizations. Joy Porter, a member of both boards, says the Downtown Association is now under the management of the Greater Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce. It’s not a merger. But the idea has been discussed on and off for over twenty years, with the pandemic’s impacts a factor in the change…

click to listen to Joy Porter

Porter says the closure of Mill Street is another factor and has been beneficial…

click to listen to Joy Porter

The change also means the Downtown Association moving into the Chamber Office on Main Street, where the Visitor Center is also located. And Chamber Executive Director Robin Davies also mentions that will free up the former Association building, on Neal Street, for restrooms, which have been lacking for customers and tourists.

