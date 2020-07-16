< Back to All News

GV Closes Mill Street to Accomodate Outdoor Dining

Posted: Jul. 15, 2020 5:25 PM PDT

The City of Grass Valley is making changes to traffic on Mill Street in order to accomodate restaurants to exopand outdoor seating as a result of the Governor’s re-closing of indoor dining statewide. Wednesday morning barriers were put in place at Mill and Main Streets and Mill and Bank Streets effectively closing the street to traffic. City Manager Tim Kiser says the move was made to help already struggling restaurants.

Kiser sasy there is still plenty of parking available and Mill Street is open for one way traffic between Neal and Bank Streets.
He says the move could potentially benefit retai business if the Govenor continues to reinstitute closings.
To provide a cohesive look and feel the city is creating a fifteen foot open aisle down the center of the street with table and umbrellas on each side with approprotae social distancing in place. They are bringing in the tables from the fairgrounds.

The city is also building planters to help define the edges of the aisle.

