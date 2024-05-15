< Back to All News

GV Council Balks At Large Sports Fields Project

Posted: May. 15, 2024 3:26 PM PDT

A proposed four-million dollar upgrade and expansion of sports fields at Sierra College has been put on hold by the Grass Valley City Council. The Council received an update on the amount of Measure E funding available to use on street and park projects, at its Tuesday night meeting. Voters approved the half-percent sales tax increase in 2018. The Council indicated a willingness to move ahead with improvement work in several parts of town. And Councilmember Bob Branstrom said he preferred to complete existing upgrades first,

Branstrom also expressed environmental and health concerns about using artificial turf at the college’s Rotary Fields. The Council also wanted to hold a special public meeting with the Measure E oversight committee. Each committee member was appointed by a Councilmember, including Tom Ivy. He also indicated doubts about the large amount of funding that would be committed for the college project…

Mayor Jan Arbuckle was also irked, after hearing City Manager Tim Kiser indicate that the committee wouldn’t likely be available until July at the earliest. But Kiser reminded her that the committee only reviews projects already budgeted, to make sure they meet the intent of Measure E.

