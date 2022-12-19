GV Council Member Alleged DUI

A Grass Valley City Council memeber arrested over the weekend for allegedly Driving Under the Influence. Hilary Hodge taken into custody Friday night by the California Highway Patrol following what she posted on Facebook as an extreme set of circumstances. Hodge clarifies this morning what started the sequence of events as she was walking towards Cornish Christmas with her dog on leash.

Hodge says her dog got away after being spooked by exploding trees.

Hodge was not pulled over by police, but they did see her drive up and detected impairment while speaking with her. The council member acknolwedges the integrity of local law enforcement.

Following booking, Hodge was released on her own recognizance and has a date to appear in court.