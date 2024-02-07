< Back to All News

GV Council Modifies Public Comment Protocols

Posted: Feb. 7, 2024 12:17 PM PST

The format for open, public comment has been modified by the Grass Valley City Council, at least on a trial basis. At a specially-scheduled meeting Monday night, they approved a resolution that will require people to fill out cards, requesting to speak, on a first-come-first-served basis. Non-agendized comments will be limited to 30 minutes at the beginning of a meeting, with the remainder of the public given an opportunity to speak after the Council gets through all their agendized items. City Attorney Michael Colantuono told the Council that this should ensure that all city business that’s scheduled can be completed…

The change was prompted by recent meetings where council business was delayed until after around two hours of open comment was heard from people urging the Council to approve a resolution for a ceasefire in Gaza. That resulted in the Council needing to hold Monday’s special meeting to cover items not covered at the previous regular meeting because of the lengthy public comment period. No open comments were agendized on Monday. Councilmember Hilary Hodge indicated the change could improve efficiency…

The Council rejected a suggestion to hold one special meeting a month without open public comment and one regular meeting that would allow it.

