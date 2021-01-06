GV COVID Testing Site Adds Saturday

Nevada county is taking steps to accommodate more testing as the numbers of cases in the county continue to rise. Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfe says the have added a full day of testing on Saturdays to increase additional appointments at the testing site on Colfax Avenue. The testing site recently relocated from the Veterans Building in Grass Valley, and is in now in the old Summer Thymes Cafe building which is currently owned by Gold Country Community Services and will be used as the Senior Center. Wolfe says the additional day allows for well over 100 more tests with relatively quick results.

Listen to Taylor Wolfe

Wolfe says, with the expansion, the Grass Valley site is more efficient than the site on Truckee which is being impacted by requests for testing. She says there is availability.

Listen to Taylor Wolfe

Appointments are still required for a test. The testing site does not accommodate walk-ins. More information is available at myNevadaCounty.com/Coronavirus