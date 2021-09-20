GV End of Summer Street Sale Draws Crowd

While a large number of people were out cleaning the Yuba River Saturday as the culminating big day event of SYRCL’s annual River Clean-up, a large number of other residents and visitors were taking advantage of outdoor shopping bargains in downtown Grass Valley. It was the annual downtown Grass Valley Sidewalk Sale sponsored by the Grass Valley Downtown Association. One young family incorporated the sale into what is usually a regular activity.

Meanwhile others were discovering all sorts of bargains… even if they didn’t have anything in mind when they started.

A large number of ther shoppers took advantage of the selection of restaurants along Mill and Main Street while the sale went on throught the afternoon.

Twenty-seven stores were offering specials sale prices on a variety of items from clothing to art to wine.