GV Farmers Market Opens

The annual farmers market season has officially kicked off in Grass Valley. Saturday marked the first day of the market taking place at McKnight Crossing in the corner of the KMART parking lot. Once again regulars were waiting for the market to open at 8am and it was busy until closing at 12:30.

Some people were there for the produce and garden starts, but others were there supporting family members selling other other products.

Others also looking for supermarket alternatives.

The market continues to encourage COVID safe protocols and all customers were wearing masks.