GV Funds Cultural District Request

Posted: Jan. 12, 2019 12:04 PM PST

The City of Grass Valley continues to support the Nevada City-Grass Valley Cultural District. Tuesday night, the City Council approved a seventy-five hundred dollar request for funds to complete a number of activities. The request represents an increase to the original request of five thousand dollars submitted in April of 2018.

Manager and marketing Director of the Courtyard Suites, Danielle Scallon, spoke in favor of supporting the Culural District. She says, as a esult of the Cultural District designation, the hotel has been re-branded as an “Art Hotel” featuring local artists. She’s says the Cultural District designation has made a significant impact.*

Listen to Danielle Scallon

A focus of the Nevada County Arts Council and the Cultural District is to demonstrate the economic impact of the Arts in Nevada County. The funds will go towards a number of initiatives and projects the Council has already started work. Work will also be expanded to include a weekly newsletter, enhanced web presence, expansion of the Digital Asset Map, and public relations and marketing.

