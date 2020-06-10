GV Garbage Rates Increase

Garbage rates in Grass Valley are going up slightly again starting July 1, but no one is especially happy about it. The city has a longterm contract with Waste Management to provide curbside garbage, recycling, and greenwaste disposal services for city residents. Each year the city approves the rate fee as part of the agreement, but council members aren’t happy with how Waste Management has been handling solid waste concerns, including the transfer station, during the COVID-19 restrictions.

It was later clarified that the transfer station is not in Grass Valley city limits and the relationship is managed under the county’s contract.

Grass Valley’s contract, which goes until 2032, includes an annual rate increase that was designed to offset portions of the costs WasteManagement invested to setup initially estabish services within the city. The city’s legal councel clarifies the city’s obligation to approve the increases.

City Manager Tim Kiser stated the average rate increase for a normal houshold garbage pickup will be fifty-seven cents a month.

Council member Hilary Hodge expressed additional concerns about potential penalties for overuse and recycling contamination and will be part of a subcommittee that meets with the garbage company to further evaluate any additional fees.