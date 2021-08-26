GV Goes Forward With Smaller Cannabis Committee

The City of Grass Valley is moving forward with the selection process of eligible cannabis businesses. However, only three people will be on the committee instead of the four members originally approved by the city council. Nevada City City Planner Amy Wolfson was on the original committee, but resigned last week stating a potential conflict of interest. As a result staff recommended moving forward with a three person committee.

Cannabis Alliance Executive Director Diana Gamzon has some concerns stating the committee is not large enough and does not represent a large enough group of stakeholders.

City Manager Tim Kiser clarified the role of the committee in approving cannabis business applications is just review and score of criteria already established by the council. Kiser supports the three person committee.

City Attorney Michael Colontouno fully expects appeals in two categories of applicants, dispensaries and delivery only services, where there are more applicants than available permits.

Mayor Ben Aguilar, and council members Hilary Hodge, Bob Brandstrom, and Jan Arbucle all supported moving forward.

Committee members include former Mayor and city councilmember Lisa Swarthout. Number two is cannabis expert Jonathan Collier, and the third committee member is community advocate Marty Lombardi who has a banking and business background and is heavily involved with high school groups.

Council member Tom Ivy was hoping to expand the committee to include other business perspectives and did not vote in favor of the smaller committee.