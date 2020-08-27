< Back to All News

GV Grant to Offset Pool Project

Posted: Aug. 27, 2020 3:44 PM PDT

Grass Valley is getting some Proposition 68 funding that will help offset costs for upgrades at the swimming pool at Memorial Park. Tuesday evening Community Services Analyst, Zac Quentmeyer, presented funding proposal to city council.

Listen to Zac Quentmeyer

The funding will be used to offset administrative and project delivery costs for the new buildings at Memorial Park. Quentmeyer confirmed that the money will be used to replace some of the Measure E Funds used to begin the project.

Listen to Zac Quentmeyer

The grant is designed to help fund an existing project not any new projects.

Listen to Listen to Zac Quentmeyer

Demolition and construction at the pool facility began in July. The pools is closed except for very limited use this summer becasue of COVID-19 restrictions.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha