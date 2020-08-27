GV Grant to Offset Pool Project

Grass Valley is getting some Proposition 68 funding that will help offset costs for upgrades at the swimming pool at Memorial Park. Tuesday evening Community Services Analyst, Zac Quentmeyer, presented funding proposal to city council.

The funding will be used to offset administrative and project delivery costs for the new buildings at Memorial Park. Quentmeyer confirmed that the money will be used to replace some of the Measure E Funds used to begin the project.

The grant is designed to help fund an existing project not any new projects.

Demolition and construction at the pool facility began in July. The pools is closed except for very limited use this summer becasue of COVID-19 restrictions.