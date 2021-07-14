GV Hires Consultant to Evaluate Mine EIR

The City of Grass Valley is responding to public concerns about the potential of the Idaho Maryland Mine reopening under Rise Corporation Grass Valley control. At Tuesday’s city council meeting, Mayor Ben Aguilar clarified the mine project is being run through the county, but it will directly impact Grass Valley.

Public comment has been shared over the past several months about environmental concerns of reopening the underground mine. The county is responsible for the Environmental Impact Report, but council member Bob Brandstrom said concerns include biased reporting.

Because the city does not have the technical expertise to accurately review the report, city Development Director Tom Last says they are contracting with Harvey Consulting company to review and evaluate the EIR.

The county has yet to submit the EIR, but it is expected to do so in the near future.