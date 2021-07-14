< Back to All News

GV Hires Consultant to Evaluate Mine EIR

Posted: Jul. 14, 2021 6:56 AM PDT

The City of Grass Valley is responding to public concerns about the potential of the Idaho Maryland Mine reopening under Rise Corporation Grass Valley control. At Tuesday’s city council meeting, Mayor Ben Aguilar clarified the mine project is being run through the county, but it will directly impact Grass Valley.

 

Public comment has been shared over the past several months about environmental concerns of reopening the underground mine. The county is responsible for the Environmental Impact Report, but council member Bob Brandstrom said concerns include biased reporting.

 

Because the city does not have the technical expertise to accurately review the report, city Development Director Tom Last says they are contracting with Harvey Consulting company to review and evaluate the EIR.

 

The county has yet to submit the EIR, but it is expected to do so in the near future.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha