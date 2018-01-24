GV Historical Buildings Receive Plaques

Twenty-five of Grass Valley’s oldest buildings receive a special recognition. The Grass Valley Historical Commission awarding plaques and certificates to the most historically significant and recognizable structures within the original 1872 town site. As part of last night’s city council meeting, longtime Commissioner Teresa Poston said historical significance was only part of the criteria. To be in the top 25 a building had to be special.

Poston added that each of the properties contribute to the character and backbone of the community.

The unique buildings include the downtown library, the Elks Lodge, The Union Building, the old post office as well as a number of churches and a mix of private residences. The project began in 2008 when the commission identified over 1200 buildings within the 1872 townsite with 540 of those being historically significant. A complete list is available at City Hall.