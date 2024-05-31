GV Historical Commission Has Policy Document

The Grass Valley Historical Commission is still firmly in place, following an April joint meeting with the City Council, where overwhelming public support was expressed for its continued existence. And at their most recent meeting last week, the Council approved a policy document that outlines more specific ways the Commission can pursue special projects that may require staff time and financial resources. City Planner Amy Wolfson indicated to the Council that the document provides the future direction of the Commission that was sought…

The mission in the document states that the Commission promote an understanding and appreciation of local history and preserve the city’s heritage. And duties include providing guidance to persons or institutions who are planning projects subject to city review that involve historic properties within the historic 1872 Townsite. Mayor Jan Arbuckle said the joint meeting was a key in preserving the Commission and clearing up misconceptions about its responsibilities…

Other duties outlined in the policy document include maintaining and updating the inventory of historic resources. Also, consolidating information regarding those resources and participation in, or sponsorship of, educational and interpretive programs that foster public awareness and appreciation.