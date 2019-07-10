< Back to All News

GV Honors Officer of the Year

Posted: Jul. 10, 2019 12:10 AM PDT

One of Grass Valley’s finest law enforcement officers was honored at Tuesday evening’s City Council meeting Detective Sara Perry was honored as Officer of the Year for the Grass Valley Poice Department. Chief Alex Gammelgard spoke about Perry since joining the police force in 2011. Along with being a full time officer, she is raising a combined family of five children. The last two years she was assigned as the School Resource Officer at Silver Springs High School.
Gammelgard says Perry is also an expert child forensic interviewer.

Listen to Alex Gammelgard

Gammelgard also shared comments from other officers that nominated Perry.

Listen to Alex Gammelgard

Council member Jan Arbuckle also acknowledged Perry for an outstanding job and overcoming challenges.

Listen to Jan Arbuckle

Perry has recently been promoted to Detective. A packed house was on hand for Perry’s award as well as the introduction of a number of new members of the department.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha