GV Honors Officer of the Year

One of Grass Valley’s finest law enforcement officers was honored at Tuesday evening’s City Council meeting Detective Sara Perry was honored as Officer of the Year for the Grass Valley Poice Department. Chief Alex Gammelgard spoke about Perry since joining the police force in 2011. Along with being a full time officer, she is raising a combined family of five children. The last two years she was assigned as the School Resource Officer at Silver Springs High School.

Gammelgard says Perry is also an expert child forensic interviewer.

Listen to Alex Gammelgard

Gammelgard also shared comments from other officers that nominated Perry.

Listen to Alex Gammelgard

Council member Jan Arbuckle also acknowledged Perry for an outstanding job and overcoming challenges.

Listen to Jan Arbuckle

Perry has recently been promoted to Detective. A packed house was on hand for Perry’s award as well as the introduction of a number of new members of the department.