GV Hotel Looking to Expand

A Grass Valley hotel is looking to expand both the number of rooms and available parking spaces for guests and employees. The City Planning Commision considered a request for review, a variance, and a minor use permit by the Grass Valley Courtyard Suites on North Auburn Street which is part of the Town Core zone. City Planner Lance Lowe says the project will involve both demolition and new construction at the property adjacent to the existing hotel and is owned by the hotel.

The property across the street from the main hotel is used for events and is also the owner’s residence. Reconfiguring the layout will increase the number of parking spaces.

The project will increase the number of available rooms from forty-three to forty-nine and increase parking spaces from fort seven to fifty-five.

The building was originally deemed of historical significance, but recent re-review of the property has allowed downgrading its status.

Concerns expressed during public comment included potentially increased noise and also the loss of a residential building. The hotel owners are committed to working within the city noise ordinances and shutting down activities by 10:00 PM.