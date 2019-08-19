GV Housing Element Approved

The document which outlines housing in Grass Valley for the next eight years is moving forward as part of the city’s general plan. City Planner Lance Lowe presented the Housing Element, previously approved by the city planning commission, to the council last week. Lowe identified five key elements of the Housing Element.

Mayor Lisa Swarthout clarified that the Housing Element is often misinterpreted by the general public.

Individual projects are then designed by developers within approved zones, and each goes through a separate planning and approval process.

The new Housing Element is in place through 2027.