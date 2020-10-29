< Back to All News

GV Looks to Fund New Park in Brunswick Basin

Posted: Oct. 29, 2020 3:17 PM PDT

The city of Grass Valley is looking to expand recreation opportunities to residents in the Brunswick Basin area. Analyst Zac Quentmeyer presented a 7.5 million dollar proposal for Prop 68 State Funds in order to convert 31 acres of land adjacent to the proposed Loma Rica development off Brunswick Road. Quentmeyer says the park will have a number of features and improvements.

Listen to Zac Quentmeyer

The property is currently privately owned, but the owners have agreed to sell it to the city below market rate in order to have a park put there.

Listen to Zac Quentmeyer

Mayor Lisa Swarthout is very familiar with property for doing prior clean up work through various city projects.

Listen to Zac Quentmeyer

The application for funding will be submitted in December, and awardees will be notified in late spring.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha