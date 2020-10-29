GV Looks to Fund New Park in Brunswick Basin

The city of Grass Valley is looking to expand recreation opportunities to residents in the Brunswick Basin area. Analyst Zac Quentmeyer presented a 7.5 million dollar proposal for Prop 68 State Funds in order to convert 31 acres of land adjacent to the proposed Loma Rica development off Brunswick Road. Quentmeyer says the park will have a number of features and improvements.

The property is currently privately owned, but the owners have agreed to sell it to the city below market rate in order to have a park put there.

Mayor Lisa Swarthout is very familiar with property for doing prior clean up work through various city projects.

The application for funding will be submitted in December, and awardees will be notified in late spring.