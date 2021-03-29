< Back to All News

GV Man Arrested For Drive-Through Robbery Auburn

Posted: Mar. 29, 2021 2:40 PM PDT

A week after it happened, details have been released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department about a Grass Valley man arrested for a robbery at an Auburn Jack-in-the-Box drive-through. A press release says 36-year-old Michael Flewell demanded cash from a driver. The victim declined, so Flewell reportedly assaulted him and took a cell phone. Witnesses recorded the incident and also told deputies that they had spotted Flewell driving on Interstate 80. He refused to pull over and sped off, crashing near King Road. He then got out and ran off. He was spotted the following day and taken into custody.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha