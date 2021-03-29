GV Man Arrested For Drive-Through Robbery Auburn

A week after it happened, details have been released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department about a Grass Valley man arrested for a robbery at an Auburn Jack-in-the-Box drive-through. A press release says 36-year-old Michael Flewell demanded cash from a driver. The victim declined, so Flewell reportedly assaulted him and took a cell phone. Witnesses recorded the incident and also told deputies that they had spotted Flewell driving on Interstate 80. He refused to pull over and sped off, crashing near King Road. He then got out and ran off. He was spotted the following day and taken into custody.