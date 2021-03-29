< Back to All News

Man Arrested For Firing Gun Near Utility Workers

Posted: Mar. 29, 2021 11:06 AM PDT

Utility workers in the Grass Valley area expected it would be a routine job over the past weekend. Nevada County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Sean Scales says they were replacing a power pole near a home on Woodpecker Ravine…

Scales says 57-year-old Bradley Owens, who appeared to be intoxicated, denied firing a gun or that he even had a weapon. But, with a search warrant, Scales says detectives found a gun similar to the one the utility workers had described and some spent shell casings, as well as ammunition…

Scales Owens later admitted to firing the gun, but said he had no intention of harming anyone.

