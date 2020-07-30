< Back to All News

GV Man Arrested for Robbery and Assault in NC

Posted: Jul. 30, 2020 1:00 PM PDT

A Grass Valley man in custody after avoiding law enforcement for almost twelve hours. Nevada City Police Lieutenant Paul Rohde, says his department was contacted Wednesday morning a little before noon.
Rohde says officers arrived and located the victim in a room, but the suspect, 36 year old Garret Stevens, had already left the scene on the motorcycle.
The victim told officers that Stevens had threatened her with a weapon before taking her keys.

Listen to Paul Rohde

Officers issued a Be On The Lookout for the suspect.

Listen to Paul Rohde

Stevens, booked for for Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Robbery, and making Criminal Threats, is being held with a 100,000 dollar bail.

