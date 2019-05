Another domestic violence arrest in Grass Valley to report. Nevada County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Sean Scales says it happened Thursday morning at a home in the unincorporated area of town, on Walker Drive….

Scales says the victims were Castorina’s live-in girlfriend and the girlfriend’s 17-year-old daughter and adult daughter. He’s facing numerous charges which are mostly felonies…

Scales says several cell phones were also destroyed.