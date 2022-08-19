< Back to All News

GV Man Faces Domestic Violence and Theft Charges

Posted: Aug. 18, 2022 5:32 PM PDT

A local store clerk worried about a woman’s welfare ended up helping Grass Valley Police arrest a local man on numerous domestic violence and theft charges. According to the department’s activity log, the employee reported that she saw the victim covered in bruises at the check stand. Police Sergeant Clint Bates says the clerk also observed the suspect, 43-year-old James Moulton, loading a car with what turned out to be stolen items from a stolen pickup. As the woman drove the car away, the clerk also provided enough license plate information to lead officers to Moulton’s home on Valley View Drive…

click to listen to Sgt Bates

Bates says officers then saw the woman, who was Moulton’s live-in girlfriend…

click to listen to Sgt Bates

Bates says all the items were stolen from a number of vehicle break-ins in the Elk Grove and Sacramento areas, as well as the truck.

