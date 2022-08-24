< Back to All News

GV Man Faces Numerous Charges In Fatal Crash

Posted: Aug. 23, 2022 5:32 PM PDT

A Grass Valley man seriously injured in a fatal head-on collision in early June is now facing six felony counts by the Nevada County District Attorney’s Office. But only one is related to the crash. Assistant D-A Cami Lisonbee says 34-year-old Travis Reynaga is charged with vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence…

The CHP says Reynaga was driving at a high rate of speed on Highway 20 near Chalk Bluff Road when he failed to negotiate a curve. He collided with the driver of a pickup pulling a livestock trailer, causing injuring all three occupants. But his passenger, 37-year-old Jessica Johnson of Sacramento, was killed. And Lisonbee says she had also participated in a vehicle break-in at Purdon’s Crossing that same day, where Reynaga is also charged…

Lisonbee says Reynaga is also facing charges of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home and stealing a gun, which is also a violation of his felony probation.

