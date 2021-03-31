GV Man Faces Trial For Murder Of A Fetus

A Grass Valley man is now facing trial for the murder of a fetus. After a one-day preliminary hearing, a Nevada County judge has ruled there is enough evidence to try 44-year-old Mark Yeager. Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh says Yeager broke into a Cascade Shores home where his ex-girlfriend lived, in February of last year, and assaulted her while asking her for money. She had been trying to stay away from him because of his drug use. She went into labor, only 17 weeks pregnant, and gave birth to a live fetus that died a short time later. Walsh says a medical evidence was key..

The victim also testified. Walsh says it’s an extremely rare case…

Yeager is scheduled to be arraigned on April 12th.