GV Man Gets 10 Years In Fentanyl Distribution Case

A Grass Valley man has been sentenced, by a federal judge in Sacramento, to ten years in prison on various drug selling and possession charges in Placer County. That includes fentanyl. 42-year-old Nathaniel Hubbert had pleaded guilty last October. Assistant U.S Attorney, Adrian Kinsella says he was asking for 15 years for Hubbert, given Hubbert’s prior convictions. But he still indicated satisfaction with the determination of the judge in the three-year-old case…

click to listen to Adrian Kinsella

Hubbert conspired with 37-year-old Steven Robinson of Granite Bay, who pleaded guilty in 2021. Robinson was sentenced to five years. Kinsella says the arrests occurred in June of 2020, during a weekend when there’d also been three fentanyl overdoses…

click to listen to Adrian Kinsella

Kinsella says a search of Robinson’s residence resulted in the discovery of over 40 grams of the drug. And a probation search of two hotel rooms Hubbert had rented for the two men, as well as his person, also turned up methamphetamine and heroin, in addition to more fentanyl.