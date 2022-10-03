< Back to All News

GV Man Killed After Caused Head-On Crash

Posted: Oct. 3, 2022 11:10 AM PDT

A Grass Valley man has been killed, after reportedly causing a DUI head-on collision on Highway 20 late Sunday night that also injured two other people. The Highway Patrol says 47-year-old Robert Forbes was driving westbound near Slacks Ravine overcrossing at a high rate of speed. Officers say he crossed over the center line and struck another vehicle being driven eastbound by 35-year-old Anthony Burgan of Smartsville. Burgan’s injuries are described as moderate. But the injuries to his passenger, 25-year-old Alyssa Brown of Yuba City, were described as major. The CHP also says that Forbes was not wearing a seatbelt and alcohol impairment is a suspected factor in the crash.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha