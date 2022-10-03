GV Man Killed After Caused Head-On Crash

A Grass Valley man has been killed, after reportedly causing a DUI head-on collision on Highway 20 late Sunday night that also injured two other people. The Highway Patrol says 47-year-old Robert Forbes was driving westbound near Slacks Ravine overcrossing at a high rate of speed. Officers say he crossed over the center line and struck another vehicle being driven eastbound by 35-year-old Anthony Burgan of Smartsville. Burgan’s injuries are described as moderate. But the injuries to his passenger, 25-year-old Alyssa Brown of Yuba City, were described as major. The CHP also says that Forbes was not wearing a seatbelt and alcohol impairment is a suspected factor in the crash.