GV Man Pleads Guilty Accidental Shooting Death

A Grass Valley man will serve six years in prison for the accidental shooting death of his friend that happened at in September of last year. Deputy Nevada County District Attorney, Chris Walsh, says 27-year-old Joshua Crook has pleaded guilty to the discharge of a firearm with gross negligence, and also admitted to an enhancement for causing great bodily injury to 25-year-old Jacob Hallieb. Walsh says murder or manslaughter was quickly ruled out….

Walsh says it’s believed that the gun went off by mistake…

An assault charge was dropped. The incident happened at a Grass Valley home on Niels Meade Drive