GV Man Sentenced In Vehc Manslaughter Case

A Grass Valley man has been sentenced to some jail time and two years probation, after a passenger and friend of his died in his solo SUV crash nearly a year ago. 29-year-old Phillip Krulisky has about 200 days in jail to serve before being placed on probation. In December, he pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter, while intoxicated, but with no gross negligence. CHP Officer Mike Steele says it happened, in April of last year, on Banner Lava Cap Road, near Thomas Ranch Road…

click to listen to Officer Steele

The 1997 Ford Explorer then overturned into an NID drainage ditch, killing Devin McCune, also 29 years old, who was from Livermore. Krulisky had minor injuries. Steele says no excessive speed was involved. But he says, even at 35 miles an hour, it wouldn’t take much to lose control on a left curve of the road that Krulisky was driving into..

click to listen to Officer Steele

Krulisky must also enroll in a DUI program.