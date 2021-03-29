< Back to All News

Man With Multiple DUI Convictions Arrested Again

Posted: Mar. 29, 2021 11:00 AM PDT

A Grass Valley man with a series of prior DUI convictions has been arrested again. Police Sergeant Brian Blakemore says 34-year-old Jakob Rogers was driving on Race Street near Henderson Street…

click to listen to Sgt Blakemore

Blakemore says among the four felony charges that Rogers has been arrested for is child cruelty…

click to listen to Sgt Blakemore

Blakemore says the girl was Rogers’ common-law wife’s niece. Rogers was still on probation for his previous conviction. About two months ago, another Grass Valley man, 41-year-old Albert Silva, who also had numerous DUI arrests in the past, was convicted of murder for the death of his two-year-old son, after a solo vehicle crash.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha