Man With Multiple DUI Convictions Arrested Again

A Grass Valley man with a series of prior DUI convictions has been arrested again. Police Sergeant Brian Blakemore says 34-year-old Jakob Rogers was driving on Race Street near Henderson Street…

click to listen to Sgt Blakemore

Blakemore says among the four felony charges that Rogers has been arrested for is child cruelty…

click to listen to Sgt Blakemore

Blakemore says the girl was Rogers’ common-law wife’s niece. Rogers was still on probation for his previous conviction. About two months ago, another Grass Valley man, 41-year-old Albert Silva, who also had numerous DUI arrests in the past, was convicted of murder for the death of his two-year-old son, after a solo vehicle crash.