GV Moving Forward with Cannabis Business Approval Process

Grass Valley is preparing to allow cannabis business to operate in within the city limits, and as part of the process businesses will have to go through a two step approval process. The first part requires business to submit a screening that will score an application for its owner’s qualifications, business plan, neighborhood compatibility and enhancement, health and safety and and security plan.

Each screening application will be reviewed and scored by an independent Selection Committee appointed by the City Manager.

The top ranked applicants for each type of license will then apply for a commercial cannabis permit.

Council members were hoping to be able to give priority to local operators. However, city legal council stated that is not possible.

Another concern of council members is the 4600 dollar screening application and fee and then a 2100 dollar permit fee for selected applicants. Council member Hilary Hodge says The high cost is a possible deterrent for small operations that may not have the upfront capital.

The fee structure along with the application process will return to council at the May 11 meeting.