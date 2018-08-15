< Back to All News

GV Opposes Unlimited Medical Cannabis Deliveries

Posted: Aug. 15, 2018 3:14 AM PDT

The Grass Valley City Council is sending a letter to the State Cannabis Agency respectfully opposing proposed state regulations allowing medical marijuana delivery dispensaries to serve patients in any area of California. Council member, Jan Arbuckle, clarified the Council opposes giving up local control in regards to cannabis related issues.

Listen to Jan Arbuckle

Grass Valley currently bans all types of cannabis related businesses. One person did speak against the letter stating that some patients are too sick to travel to a dispensary.

Listen to Public Comment

Vice Mayor Lisa Swarthout reinforced the issue is not about marijuana, its about local control.
Diana Gamzon, with the Nevada County Cannabis Alliance, spoke in support of the letter and hopes the issue will also reopen discussions about a Grass Valley ordinance.
Police Chief Alex Gamelgard also supported the letter for the local control issue and also from a law enforcement perspective.

Listen to Alex Gammelgard

The proposed changes to state regulations are currently under a public comment period.

