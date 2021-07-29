GV Plaza Ideas to be Shared

< Back to All News

Posted: Jul. 29, 2021 7:28 AM PDT

Grass Valley residents will have an opportunity to see what the initial thoughts are from the firm chosen to draft the visual design of the future Mill Street Downtown Promenade and how it will look once permanently closed to traffic. City Development Director Tom Last made the announcement of a special meeting next week during public comment at Tuesday’s city council meeting.

 

Last said that the public will have access to the information through the city website either today or tomorrow.

 

As part of the public input process, the consultant firm had placed placards with design ideas at the first Thursday Night Market on June 24, and then each day for the following week.
The meeting next Wednesday begins at 7:00PM. Information on how to provide public comment to the meeting, and connect to the meeting, is available on the website: cityofgrassvalley.com

 

