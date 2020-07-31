< Back to All News

GV Plaza Not for Public Gatherings

Posted: Jul. 31, 2020 12:09 AM PDT

Grass Valley residents, along with visitors to the city, have been enjoying the recently established outdoor eating area on Mill Street. It is an attractive addition to the city, and the public is taking the opportunity to spend time relaxing while taking a break from shopping or enjoying food from local eateries. The plaza is almost getting too popular. City Mayor Lisa Swarthout expressed concern that the plaza could become unsafe as too many people gather and social distancing protocols are ignored.

Listen to Lisa Swarthout

The plaza was primarily set up to provide restaurants more outdoor seating. She also says people need to practice social distancing and continue to wear masks.

Listen to Lisa Swarthout

The mayor making those statements during a city council meeting following a weekend where social media was being used to invite people to bring food and hang out at the plaza.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha