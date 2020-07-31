GV Plaza Not for Public Gatherings

Grass Valley residents, along with visitors to the city, have been enjoying the recently established outdoor eating area on Mill Street. It is an attractive addition to the city, and the public is taking the opportunity to spend time relaxing while taking a break from shopping or enjoying food from local eateries. The plaza is almost getting too popular. City Mayor Lisa Swarthout expressed concern that the plaza could become unsafe as too many people gather and social distancing protocols are ignored.

The plaza was primarily set up to provide restaurants more outdoor seating. She also says people need to practice social distancing and continue to wear masks.

The mayor making those statements during a city council meeting following a weekend where social media was being used to invite people to bring food and hang out at the plaza.