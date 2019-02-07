< Back to All News

GV Police Chief Noncommital On Officer Help Bill

Posted: Feb. 7, 2019 12:09 AM PST

You may not have heard about it. But there’s been a state law on the books that makes it a crime to refuse to help law enforcement. And State Senate Majority Leader Bob Hertzberg wants to repeal it. The law, passed in 1872, makes it a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to one-thousand dollars for an able-bodied person 18 years or older to refuse to comply with an officer’s call for assistance in making an arrest or recapturing a suspect fleeing from custody. Grass Valley Police Chief Alex Gammelgard says he can’t recall his department ever invoking it…

click to listen to Chief Gammelgard

The law stems from California’s Wild West days when there were fewer law enforcement officers who struggled with handling outlaws. Hertzberg feels the law is antiquated and no longer needed. Gammelgard is noncommital at this point…

click to listen to Chief Gammelgard

The California Police Chiefs Association and Peace Officers Association have not taken a stance on the bill yet.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha